Anti-Semitsm: Reality or merely statistics?

Last weekend the Israeli press gave the impression that a new global pogrom is going to burst any minute. “Hike in worldwide anti-Jewish incidents” was Israel’s Ynet News headline.

Early on 21 January the Israeli Ministry of Diaspora Affairs released the “2017 Anti-Semitism Report”, which showed a “substantial increase in racist incidents against Jews in Europe, especially in the western parts of the continent”.

According to the report, “2017 saw a 78 per cent increase in incidents of physical violence against Jews in the UK and a 30 per cent increase in all anti-Semitic incidents in the country”. We learned about an increase in the number of anti-Semitic incidents in Germany. A study of Central and Eastern European countries revealed that “20 per cent of the respondents did not want Jews in their country and 30 per cent did not want Jews as neighbours. In addition, 22 per cent of Romania’s citizens and 18 per cent of Polish citizens were interested in denying the right of Jews to citizenship in their country.”

Reportedly, Diaspora Jews are shaken by the alleged rise in anti-Semitsm. Ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the World Zionist Organisation revealed that 83 per cent of those surveyed reported that they were exposed to anti-Semitism on the internet and on social media, 59 per cent believe that the politicians in their country are anti-Semitic at least to some extent and 51 per cent of respondents said they were afraid to wear Jewish symbols in public.

I will try to help Naftali Bennett and his Ministry of Diaspora Affairs. If you are genuinely concerned about anti-Semitsm and the high percentage of Eastern Europeans who do not want to live in proximity to Jews, you may want to also try to find out what percentage of Israeli Jews are happy to live next to Arab neighbours.

Now, let me assure you, I do not buy any of the above. I am not impressed by Zionist statistics and I am not alone. In Britain, for instance, the Crown Prosecution Service is sceptical about the validity of the above statistics. But let’s assume for a moment that all these figures are factually valid and statistically accurate. The article still fails to ask the six million dollar question: Why? Why are Jews once again hated?

Naturally, the Palestinians are available to be blamed. “It further claimed that there is ongoing anti-Semitic incitement by the Palestinian Authority: Systematic use of religious and other anti-Semitic narratives to foster hatred of Israelis and Jews among its citizens.” If you are bewildered by the above statement wait till you read the “rationale”. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, is quoted as saying the following during a meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s Central Committee: “Israel is a colonial project that has nothing to do with the Jews.”

Abbas’s statement may be right or wrong. It is, however, the opposite of anti-Semitic incitement. It absolves the Jews of the crimes committed by the state that calls itself “The Jewish State”.

I will try to help Naftali Bennett and his Ministry of Diaspora Affairs. If you are genuinely concerned about anti-Semitsm and the high percentage of Eastern Europeans who do not want to live in proximity to Jews, you may want to also try to find out what percentage of Israeli Jews are happy to live next to Arab neighbours. Try to ascertain the percentage of “Diaspora Jews” in New York’s Kiryas Joel or London’s Golders Green who are willing to live alongside goyim [gentiles]. Before minister Bennett complains about the Poles who don’t want Jewish citizens in their country, he should share with us his personal views regarding the prospect of Israel becoming a “state of its citizens” as opposed to “The Jewish State”.

Perhaps when Bennett, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and other Jewish institutions are brave enough to reflect upon these questions, anti-Semitsm might evaporate and, more importantly, Jews might stop being fearful of their neighbours. They won’t have a reason; at last they will love their neighbours and be loved in return.