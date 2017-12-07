Watch: Jerusalem, “The Flower of Cities”

Nureddin Sabir, Editor, Redress Information & Analysis, writes:

This beautiful song by Lebanon’s Fairuz encapsulates the beautiful city of Jerusalem, occupied by the Israelis, an occupation that has just been endorsed by Donald Trump.

Jerusalem is an Arab, Muslim-Christian city and will remain thus, whatever Trump and his likes say.

Everything comes to an end, and one day the Israeli occupation will also collapse, despite the disaster sweeping the Arab world thanks to the Muslim Brotherhood and its offspring – Islamic State group, Al-Qaeda and their countless offishoots and clones.

The song is in Arabic but you should enjoy it even if you do not understand Arabic.