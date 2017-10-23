Wannabe British MP Rachel Eden and the zombie alliance

I was invited to speak about my new book, Being in Time – A Post Political Manifesto, at Reading International Festival on 22 October 2017.

Zionist organisations were outraged. They put pressure on the venue and the local council. They demanded that the event be cancelled. They mobilised a rabbi to terrorise the resilient, peace-loving solidarity campaigners. Nothing worked.

But one Labour councillor was willing to do the Shabbos Goy job. Rachel Eden didn’t bother to check who I am or what I stand for. She wants to be an MP, and she needs the paymasters at the Labour Friends of Israel to approve her loyalty.

I wish her luck.