Is UK Reading Councillor Rachel Eden a British politician or an Israeli asset?

It keeps getting better. Rachel Eden, the shameless “Labour” councillor who organised a protest against me without knowing who I am or what I stand for, is on the ultra-Zionist We Believe in Israel list of 216 General Election candidates who have pledged their support for Israel.

Eden, who is councillor for Whitley ward in Reading, in the UK county of Berkshire, has also been colluding with a discredited Zionist rabbi who was sacked by his own congregation.

In the video below, you can see that she doesn’t even recognise me, let alone understand my views.

Along with other Israeli stooges among UK parliamentary candidates, Rachel Eden vowed “to oppose the extremists who challenge Israel’s right to exist”.

Is it really extreme to demand that Israel become a state of its citizens as opposed to a state of the Jews? Our disgraceful “Labour” candidate, Eden, is pledging support for the existence of a state that is defined by race and racial privileges.

Eden further promised “to support the right of people in the United Kingdom to enjoy Israeli culture… without fear of discrimination, boycotts, harassment and/or intimidation”. Yet, Eden is the same wannabe MP who harassed, intimidated and threatened to boycott an arts festival that gave a platform to yours truly, a law-abiding citizen who happens to oppose Israel. I guess that moral integrity is a rare trait within friends of Israel circles.

Eden’s next pledge was “to celebrate the fact that Israel is a free society and parliamentary democracy that extends to all its citizens the right to practice their religion and have access to religious sites in Jerusalem”.

Eden ought to inform us what she thinks about the status of millions of Palestinians who live in Israeli-controlled territories but lack all rights of citizenship as well as running water and electricity.

And if Eden genuinely believes in “free societies”, why is she so upset by Reading International Festival providing the elementary freedom to speak?

Eden also promised “to support the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism”. She must believe that when it comes to racism, anti-Semites form a category of their own. I would actually expect a “Labour” candidate to equally oppose all forms of racism and bigotry.

British people who saw Rachel Eden and her Zombie league performing their collective book burning ritual, should ask themselves: Is Rachel Eden really British parliament material? Or is she more of a candidate for the Israeli Knesset?

Being in Time: A Post-Political Manifesto

If they want to burn it, you want to read it!

Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.com and here.