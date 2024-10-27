$768 SNAP Payments to Be Released in These States – See If You’re Eligible for the COLA Boost

The Social Security Administration will provide a $768 SNAP Payment to Be Issued in Hours to help their low-income citizens. This payment will be distributed under the United States Department of Agriculture in October. The SNAP food stamps are the only source of fulfilling their nutritional needs.
Some states of America have already distributed their food stamps for this month to their eligible citizens. A citizen who meets the eligibility criteria of their corresponding state will receive these benefits in their EBT.
$768 SNAP Payments to Be Released in These States
The SNAP is one of the payment programs under SSA, providing a certain amount to eligible households and low-income individuals. These benefits are Electronic Benefit Transfer cards, which one can use to purchase necessary food items from registered stores.
Citizens cannot use SNAP benefits for non-food item purchases as this benefit only applies to healthy lifestyles. The SSA will issue a $768 SNAP payment in hours for the citizens facing challenges in maintaining nutrition in food.
$768 SNAP Payment Overview
|Organization
|Social Security Administration
|SNAP
|Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
|Country
|USA
|Amount
|$768
|Payment Date
|October (varies by state)
|Mode
|EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer)
|Category
|Government Aid
|Official Website
|www.fns.usda.gov
SNAP Benefits Based on Family Size
Families with 3 members can apply for this program and receive benefits of $768. Families with 4 members will receive $975 SNAP benefits. Eligible single individuals will get up to $292 from food authorities.
Families of up to 8 members will receive a $1756 payment as food stamps. This payment increase is due to the latest COLA adjustments for the upcoming year.
States Sending SNAP Benefits in Hours
We have shared the list of states that will send money to the citizens’ EBT cards.
|State
|Payment Dates
|Alabama
|October 4-23
|Delaware
|October 2-23
|Florida
|October 1-28
|Georgia
|October 5-23
|Indiana
|October 5-23
|Kentucky
|October 1-19
|Louisiana
|October 1-23
|Maryland
|October 4-23
|Michigan
|October 3-21
|Mississippi
|October 4-21
|Missouri
|October 1-21
|New Mexico
|October 1-20
|North Carolina
|October 3-21
|Ohio
|October 2-20
|Tennessee
|October 1-20
|Texas
|October 1-20
|Washington
|October 1-20
|Puerto Rico
|October 4-22
SNAP Payments in November 2024
Some recipients may receive their SNAP benefits for the first time in November, so we have shared the states’ details to help citizens better manage their budgets.
|State
|Payment Dates
|Alabama
|November 4-23
|Alaska, North Dakota
|November 1
|Arizona
|November 1-13
|California, Colorado, Guam, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nevada, South Carolina, District of Columbia
|November 1-10
|Connecticut
|November 1-3
|Delaware
|November 2-23
|Florida
|November 1-28
|Georgia
|November 5-23
|Hawaii
|November 3-5
|Indiana
|November 5-23
|Louisiana
|November 1-23
|Maine
|November 10-14
|Maryland
|November 4-23
|Massachusetts
|November 1-14
|Minnesota
|November 4-23
|Michigan
|November 3-21
|Mississippi
|November 4-21
|Missouri
|November 1-22
|Montana
|November 2-6
|Nebraska
|November 1-5
|New Hampshire
|November 5
|New Jersey
|November 1-5
|New Mexico
|November 1-20
|New York
|November 1-19
|North Carolina
|November 3-21
|Ohio
|November 2-20
|Oklahoma
|November 1-10
|Oregon
|November 1-19
|Pennsylvania
|First 10 business days
|Rhode Island
|November 1
|South Dakota
|November 10
|Texas
|November 1-28
|Tennessee
|November 1-20
|Utah
|November 5, 11, 15
|Vermont
|November 1
|Virginia
|November 1-7
|Washington
|November 1-20
|West Virginia
|November 1-9
|Wisconsin
|November 1-15
|Wyoming
|November 1-4
|Puerto Rico
|November 4-22
These are the dates on which the authorities will issue the SNAP benefit payment for eligible citizens in November.
FAQs
When will Ohio distribute its October SNAP payments?
Ohio’s October SNAP payments will be distributed between October 2 and October 20.
Is there an official website for more information about SNAP?
Yes, you can visit www.fns.usda.gov/snap for more information.
When will North Dakota residents receive their first November payment?
North Dakota residents will receive their first November payment on November 1.