Post Office 6th Merit List 2024: Check Gramin Dak Sevak Selection List

As part of the ongoing recruitment process, the Post Office has released a total of 5 merit lists so far. Many candidates have been selected through these lists. However, numerous candidates are still awaiting their selection. Those who have not been selected yet should wait for the 6th merit list and ensure to check their names in it.

The Gramin Dak Vibhag (Rural Postal Department) is filling the vacant posts by releasing these merit lists. Over 40,000 vacant positions are to be filled, out of which many eligible candidates have already been selected. The merit lists released so far have been published with intervals in between, and it is expected that the 6th list will follow a similar timeline.

Post Office 6th Merit List 2024

Whenever the Gramin Dak Vibhag releases a merit list, it includes candidates with the highest marks in their 10th-grade examinations. Names of candidates with the highest marks are featured in the first list, followed by those with slightly lower marks in subsequent lists (second, third, etc.).

Candidates whose names appeared in the fifth list are those with relatively lower marks than the earlier lists. The 6th merit list may include the names of candidates with marks lower than those in the fifth list. This list is eagerly awaited by many candidates and can be published at any time. If you have applied for this recruitment, you should continue to wait for the 6th merit list.

Gramin Dak Sevak 6th Merit List

Authority Indian Postal Department Post Name Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), BPM, ABPM Total Post 44,228 5th Merit List Release Date 5th December 2024 6th Merit List Release Date Last Week of December 2024 Catgeory Result Official Website https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/

India Post GDS 6th Merit List Release Date

In several instances, more than five merit lists have been released for candidates. Before issuing the next list, the number of remaining vacant positions is reviewed. If vacancies are still available, an additional merit list is released. It is expected that a new list will be published this time as well.

The merit list will be officially released on the department’s website. Candidates who have not checked their names in previous lists should do so immediately. Once the 6th merit list is released, candidates can check their names in that list as well. Although no official notification regarding its release has been provided yet, it is highly anticipated that the list will be published in January.

Post Office Selection Process

After the application process concludes, a merit list is prepared and published. Candidates whose names appear on the merit list are required to undergo document verification. Once the verification process is completed, the candidates are appointed.

In all previously released merit lists, document verification was conducted for selected candidates before their appointments. The same process will apply to candidates selected through the 6th merit list.

Important Documents for India Post Office Jobs

10th-grade marksheet

Caste certificate

Residence certificate

Aadhaar card

Passport-size photograph

Signature

How to Check the Post Office 6th Merit List?

Once the 6th merit list is released, follow these steps to check it:

Visit the official website of the Indian Postal Department https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/.

Go to the “Candidates’ Corner” section on the homepage.

Click on the link for “Online Engagement – Shortlisted Candidates.”

A list of various states will appear. Click on the name of your state.

The merit list will open in PDF format on the screen.

